Short Interest in Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSC) Declines By 86.8%

Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSC) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 106,000 shares, a decrease of 86.8% from the December 31st total of 801,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, Lake Street Capital started coverage on Ensysce Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Ensysce Biosciences stock traded down $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $1.65. 340,253 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,068,731. Ensysce Biosciences has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $23.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.59.

Ensysce Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENSC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.20 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ensysce Biosciences will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ensysce Biosciences Company Profile

Ensysce Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotech company, engages in developing various prescription drugs. The company is developing tamper-proof opioids using Trypsin Activated Abuse Protection and Multi-Pill Abuse Resistance platforms. Its products treat severe pain and assist in preventing deaths caused by opioid abuse.

