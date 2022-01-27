Short Interest in ESR Cayman Limited (OTCMKTS:ESRCF) Increases By 655.0%

ESR Cayman Limited (OTCMKTS:ESRCF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,053,200 shares, an increase of 655.0% from the December 31st total of 139,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 390.1 days.

ESRCF traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $3.44. The company had a trading volume of 127 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,965. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.16. ESR Cayman has a 12-month low of $2.55 and a 12-month high of $3.90.

Get ESR Cayman alerts:

About ESR Cayman

ESR Cayman Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the logistics real estate development, leasing, and management activities in the Public's Republic of China, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Australia, and India. It operates through three segments: Investment, Fund Management, and Development.

Read More: What is Cost Basis

Receive News & Ratings for ESR Cayman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESR Cayman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.