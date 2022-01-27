Short Interest in Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA) Declines By 88.5%

Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 658,500 shares, a drop of 88.5% from the December 31st total of 5,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 523,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE FOA traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.64. The company had a trading volume of 243,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,409. Finance Of America Companies has a 52 week low of $3.53 and a 52 week high of $11.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.22 and its 200 day moving average is $5.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $456.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.30 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Finance Of America Companies will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Finance Of America Companies in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Finance Of America Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Finance Of America Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.05.

In other Finance Of America Companies news, major shareholder D1 Capital Partners L.P. sold 1,494,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.15, for a total value of $6,200,934.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Finance Of America Companies by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 106,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 23,538 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Finance Of America Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Finance Of America Companies by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 84,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 18,154 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Finance Of America Companies by 301.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,167 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Finance Of America Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000.

Finance of America Companies Inc operates a consumer lending platform in the United States. The company provides residential mortgages, reverse mortgages, and loans to residential real estate investors distributed across retail, third party network, and digital channels. It also offers complementary lending services to enhance the customer experience, as well as capital markets and portfolio management services to optimize distribution to investors.

