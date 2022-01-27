Short Interest in First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund (NYSE:FEO) Increases By 1,200.0%

First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund (NYSE:FEO) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 1,200.0% from the December 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSE FEO traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.29. The company had a trading volume of 11,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,352. First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $12.79 and a 1-year high of $15.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund by 35.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,909 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund in the second quarter valued at $471,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund by 43.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 54,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 16,653 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund by 75.9% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 90,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 39,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund by 8.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 339,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,134,000 after buying an additional 26,494 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund Company Profile

First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of global emerging countries. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

