Short Interest in First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM) Decreases By 92.6%

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decline of 92.6% from the December 31st total of 43,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 25,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 377,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,824,000 after purchasing an additional 13,495 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 178,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 9,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 54,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:FAM traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.20. The stock had a trading volume of 9,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,910. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.96. First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.96 and a fifty-two week high of $10.86.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 1st.

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in investment grade and below-investment grade government and corporate debt securities.

