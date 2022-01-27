Short Interest in First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FBZ) Declines By 97.7%

First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FBZ) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a decrease of 97.7% from the December 31st total of 278,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ FBZ traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.74. 4,942 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,152. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.49. First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund has a 1 year low of $10.64 and a 1 year high of $15.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $380,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $516,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $677,000. Finally, Smart Portfolios LLC raised its position in First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 63,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 6,292 shares during the period.

Recommended Story: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.