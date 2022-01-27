Short Interest in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI) Grows By 700.0%

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 700.0% from the December 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ FTRI traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,823. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.91. First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $11.82 and a fifty-two week high of $15.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.292 dividend. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $250,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $336,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 158.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 31,133 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 10.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 56,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 5,230 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 20.5% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 59,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 10,115 shares during the period.

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Company Profile

First Trust ISE Global Copper Index Fund is an exchange traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Global Copper Index. The ISE Global Copper Index is designed to provide the investors interested in tracking public companies, which are active in the copper mining industry based on analysis of revenue derived from the sale of copper.

