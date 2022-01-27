Short Interest in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI) Grows By 700.0%

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 700.0% from the December 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
NASDAQ FTRI traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,823. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.91. First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $11.82 and a fifty-two week high of $15.54.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.292 dividend. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.
First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Company Profile
First Trust ISE Global Copper Index Fund is an exchange traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Global Copper Index. The ISE Global Copper Index is designed to provide the investors interested in tracking public companies, which are active in the copper mining industry based on analysis of revenue derived from the sale of copper.
