Short Interest in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT) Decreases By 81.3%

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 81.3% from the December 31st total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ:ROBT traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $46.26. The company had a trading volume of 37,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,551. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a 52-week low of $46.18 and a 52-week high of $59.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.40.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 12.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 309,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,608,000 after acquiring an additional 33,295 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 195,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,638,000 after buying an additional 16,673 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 171,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,227,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 129,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,927,000 after buying an additional 4,813 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 1,563.6% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 128,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,884,000 after buying an additional 120,567 shares during the period.

Read More: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.