Short Interest in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) Expands By 915.0%

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 791,700 shares, a growth of 915.0% from the December 31st total of 78,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 187,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.15. 272,144 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,069. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.99 and a fifty-two week high of $9.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.04%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 11.2% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 3,756 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the second quarter valued at $313,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the second quarter valued at $96,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 14.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 334,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after buying an additional 42,675 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the third quarter valued at $1,834,000.

About Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust

Franklin Ltd. Duration Income Trust is a closed-end investment company. It seeks to provide high, current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation to the extent possible and consistent with the Fund’s primary objective, through a portfolio consisting primarily of high-yield corporate bonds, floating rate corporate loans and mortgage- and other asset-backed securities.

