Short Interest in Gafisa S.A. (OTCMKTS:GFASY) Decreases By 92.9%

Posted by on Jan 27th, 2022

Gafisa S.A. (OTCMKTS:GFASY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 92.9% from the December 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of GFASY stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.69. 21,738 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,449. Gafisa has a 12-month low of $0.54 and a 12-month high of $2.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Gafisa Company Profile

Gafisa SA engages in the construction, development, and selling of residential properties. It operates through Gafisa and Gafisa Propriedades segments. The Gafisa segment include luxury and middle-income projects in Brazil, except Rio de Janeiro, Gafisa Rio. The Gafisa Propriedades segment comprises management of own and third-party real estate properties.

