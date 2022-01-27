Short Interest in Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Expands By 15,771.4%

Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 111,100 shares, an increase of 15,771.4% from the December 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 352,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of GLPEY traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.58. 213,754 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,214. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Galp Energia, SGPS has a 52-week low of $4.55 and a 52-week high of $6.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.08. The company has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.86 and a beta of 0.89.
Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). Galp Energia, SGPS had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a positive return on equity of 6.21%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Galp Energia, SGPS will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.
About Galp Energia, SGPS
Galp Energia SGPS SA engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream; Refining and Midstream; Commercial; and Renewables and New Businesses. The Upstream segment includes exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons, mainly focused on Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.
