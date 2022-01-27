Short Interest in Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Expands By 15,771.4%

Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 111,100 shares, an increase of 15,771.4% from the December 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 352,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of GLPEY traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.58. 213,754 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,214. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Galp Energia, SGPS has a 52-week low of $4.55 and a 52-week high of $6.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.08. The company has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.86 and a beta of 0.89.

Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). Galp Energia, SGPS had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a positive return on equity of 6.21%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Galp Energia, SGPS will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GLPEY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group raised Galp Energia, SGPS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Galp Energia, SGPS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Galp Energia, SGPS has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.40.

About Galp Energia, SGPS

Galp Energia SGPS SA engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream; Refining and Midstream; Commercial; and Renewables and New Businesses. The Upstream segment includes exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons, mainly focused on Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.

