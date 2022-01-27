Short Interest in Gestamp Automoción, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GMPUF) Declines By 93.8%

Gestamp Automoción, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GMPUF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 93.8% from the December 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of GMPUF traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.45. The company had a trading volume of 700 shares. Gestamp Automoción has a 52-week low of $5.45 and a 52-week high of $5.75.
Gestamp Automoción Company Profile
