Short Interest in Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Expands By 981.7%

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 307,200 shares, an increase of 981.7% from the December 31st total of 28,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 559,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GLNCY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Glencore from 10,100.00 to 9,700.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Glencore from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Glencore currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,855.50.

Glencore stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.71. 993,944 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 528,852. Glencore has a 52-week low of $6.59 and a 52-week high of $11.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.60.

Glencore Plc engages in the production and marketing of metal, mineral, and energy and agricultural commodities. The firm serves the automotive, steel, power generation, battery manufacturing, and oil sectors. It operates through the following segments: Marketing, Industrial, and Corporate and Other.

