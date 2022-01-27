Short Interest in GoGreen Investments Corp (NYSE:GOGN) Drops By 92.2%

GoGreen Investments Corp (NYSE:GOGN) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 92.2% from the December 31st total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NYSE:GOGN remained flat at $$9.90 during trading hours on Thursday. 143,080 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,440. GoGreen Investments has a twelve month low of $9.86 and a twelve month high of $10.61.

GoGreen Investments Company Profile

GoGreen Investments Corporation is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. GoGreen Investments Corporation is based in Houston, Texas.

