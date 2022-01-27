Short Interest in GreenShift Co. (OTCMKTS:GERS) Drops By 84.6%

GreenShift Co. (OTCMKTS:GERS) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 84.6% from the December 31st total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of GERS remained flat at $$0.13 on Thursday. 22 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,318. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.09. GreenShift has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.44.

Get GreenShift alerts:

GreenShift Company Profile

GreenShift Corp. engages in developing and commercializing clean technologies that facilitate the use of natural resources. Its offers Lignin, is a biopolymer containing aromatic phenoxy-groups, aliphatic carboxy-groups and aliphatic alcohols if recovered and purified, lignin can be adapted to many functional chemistries; Biodiesel production; and Corn Oil Extraction.

See Also: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for GreenShift Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenShift and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.