Short Interest in Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU) Expands By 4,050.0%

Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,900 shares, an increase of 4,050.0% from the December 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 305,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:HGTXU traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.33. 71,235 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,210. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.18. Hugoton Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.34.
Hugoton Royalty Trust Company Profile
