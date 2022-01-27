Short Interest in Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU) Expands By 4,050.0%

Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,900 shares, an increase of 4,050.0% from the December 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 305,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:HGTXU traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.33. 71,235 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,210. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.18. Hugoton Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.34.

Hugoton Royalty Trust Company Profile

Hugoton Royalty Trust engages in the collection and distribution of monthly net profits to unit holders. The company was founded on December 1, 1998 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

