Short Interest in Icade SA (OTCMKTS:CDMGF) Drops By 87.7%

Icade SA (OTCMKTS:CDMGF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 87.7% from the December 31st total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

CDMGF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Icade in a report on Friday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Icade in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Icade from €85.00 ($96.59) to €78.00 ($88.64) in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Icade has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.09.

Icade stock remained flat at $$75.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 95 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,150. Icade has a 12 month low of $68.41 and a 12 month high of $92.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.51.

As an investor and a developer, Icade is an integrated real estate player that designs innovative real estate products and services adapted to new urban lifestyles and habits. By placing corporate social responsibility and innovation at the core of its strategy, Icade is closely involved with stakeholders and users in the citiesÂlocal authorities and communities, companies and employees, institutions and associationsÂ As an office and healthcare property investor (portfolio value of Â11.6bn as of 06/30/2020 on a proportionate consolidation basis) and as a property developer (2019 economic revenues of nearly Â1bn), Icade has been able to reinvent the real estate business and foster the emergence of tomorrow's greener, smarter and more responsible cities.

