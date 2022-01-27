Short Interest in Iconic Sports Acquisition Corp (NYSE:ICNC) Increases By 3,000.0%

Iconic Sports Acquisition Corp (NYSE:ICNC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 3,000.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE ICNC remained flat at $$9.88 on Thursday. 2,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,914. Iconic Sports Acquisition has a one year low of $9.83 and a one year high of $10.05.

About Iconic Sports Acquisition

Featured Article: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Iconic Sports Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iconic Sports Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.