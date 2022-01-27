Short Interest in InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT) Expands By 708.9%

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,300 shares, a growth of 708.9% from the December 31st total of 5,600 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 77,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IHT. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $128,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in InnSuites Hospitality Trust in the second quarter valued at $186,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 135,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 36,040 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $184,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $345,000. 4.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IHT traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.21. 239,771 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,832. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.01 million, a PE ratio of -35.20 and a beta of 0.36. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a fifty-two week low of $1.90 and a fifty-two week high of $14.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. InnSuites Hospitality Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -20.00%.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust engages in the ownership and operation of hotel properties. It operates through the Hotel Operations and Hotel Management Services segment, which operates hotel properties in Arizona and New Mexico. The company was founded by James F. Wirth on June 21, 1971 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

