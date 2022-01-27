Short Interest in Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY) Expands By 773.9%

Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, a growth of 773.9% from the December 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ITJTY traded up $4.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,632. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.94. Intrum AB has a one year low of $24.06 and a one year high of $37.79.

Get Intrum AB (publ) alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Intrum AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

Intrum AB is engaged in providing credit management services. The firm offers solutions on credit decisions, sales ledger services, reminders and collection to debt surveillance, collection of written-off receivables, and purchase of outstanding receivables. It operates through the following segments: Credit Management Services, Strategic Markets, and Portfolio Investments.

See Also: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Intrum AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrum AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.