Short Interest in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD) Grows By 1,051.1%

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 108,200 shares, an increase of 1,051.1% from the December 31st total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 142,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KBWD. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,711,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 940,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,122,000 after acquiring an additional 202,927 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 553,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,252,000 after acquiring an additional 162,611 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,605,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 459,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,466,000 after acquiring an additional 126,930 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:KBWD traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.51. 112,451 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,486. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a 1-year low of $16.62 and a 1-year high of $21.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.52.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $0.136 per share. This is a boost from Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 24th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.36%.

Recommended Story: Upside/Downside Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.