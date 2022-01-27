Short Interest in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) Decreases By 82.0%

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a drop of 82.0% from the December 31st total of 65,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 111,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
IIM stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,928. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $14.74 and a 12 month high of $17.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.56.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a $0.064 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%.
About Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust
Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
