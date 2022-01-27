Short Interest in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) Decreases By 82.0%

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a drop of 82.0% from the December 31st total of 65,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 111,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

IIM stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,928. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $14.74 and a 12 month high of $17.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.56.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a $0.064 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 6.5% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,115 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,258 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,898 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 72,204 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. 12.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

