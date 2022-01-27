Short Interest in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) Grows By 5,492.9%

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 710,300 shares, a growth of 5,492.9% from the December 31st total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 344,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IPG Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 559.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period.

Shares of SLQD traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.49. The stock had a trading volume of 572,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,956. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.96. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.48 and a one year high of $52.15.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th.

