Short Interest in iShares Global Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN) Increases By 4,076.0%

iShares Global Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 208,800 shares, a growth of 4,076.0% from the December 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.1 days.

NASDAQ:BGRN traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $53.56. 10,748 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,986. iShares Global Green Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $53.33 and a 52 week high of $56.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.51.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.423 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.48%. This is an increase from iShares Global Green Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BGRN. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Green Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 105.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Global Green Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 247.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter.

