Short Interest in iSign Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:ISGN) Increases By 700.0%

iSign Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:ISGN) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 700.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:ISGN remained flat at $$1.86 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.41. iSign Solutions has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $2.49.

About iSign Solutions

iSign Solutions, Inc is a software company. It provides digital transaction management software, enabling companies to achieve a paperless and secure workflow through electronic business processes by providing electronic signature technologies, such as handwritten, biometric, click-to-sign, signature verification, cryptography, and the use of audit trails in order to show the signer’s intent.

