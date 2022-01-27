Short Interest in KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) Expands By 4,364.0%

KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 111,600 shares, a growth of 4,364.0% from the December 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 530,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

KDDIY stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.63. 155,831 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,457. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. KDDI has a one year low of $14.14 and a one year high of $17.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.57.

KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.04 billion for the quarter. KDDI had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 12.18%. On average, equities analysts expect that KDDI will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KDDIY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of KDDI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KDDI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of KDDI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of KDDI from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

KDDI Company Profile

KDDI Corp. engages in the telecommunications business. It operates through the following segments: Personal Services, Business Services, and Others. The Personal Services segment provides communication services for individuals and energy; educational services; commerce; finance and settlement; and entertainment services.

