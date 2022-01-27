Short Interest in Kidpik Corp (NASDAQ:PIK) Rises By 1,376.0%

Kidpik Corp (NASDAQ:PIK) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 780,800 shares, a growth of 1,376.0% from the December 31st total of 52,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:PIK traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.80. 911,750 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,996,824. Kidpik has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $10.49.

Separately, UBS Group assumed coverage on Kidpik in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Kidpik Corp. is an online clothing subscription-based e-commerce company. It offer mix-&-match, expertly styled outfits which are curated based on each member’s style preferences. The company also sell branded clothing and footwear through our e-commerce website. Kidpik Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

