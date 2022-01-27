Short Interest in Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Drops By 96.1%

Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 96.1% from the December 31st total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several research firms recently commented on KIGRY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kion Group in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Societe Generale raised Kion Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kion Group in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kion Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

KIGRY stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.29. 138,245 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,436. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 1.45. Kion Group has a 1-year low of $21.09 and a 1-year high of $29.30.

Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. Kion Group had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Kion Group will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KION GROUP AG operates as a holding company, which engages provision of industrial trucks, warehouse technology, relates services and supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Trucks and Services; Supply Chain Solutions; and Corporate Services. The Industrial Trucks and Services segment encompasses forklift trucks, warehouse technology and related services, including complementary financial services.

