Short Interest in Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KOTMY) Drops By 99.2%

Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KOTMY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 99.2% from the December 31st total of 24,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:KOTMY traded down $4.97 on Thursday, hitting $45.55. 3,311 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,406. Koito Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $45.55 and a 52 week high of $77.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.84.
