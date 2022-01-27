Short Interest in Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KOTMY) Drops By 99.2%

Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KOTMY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 99.2% from the December 31st total of 24,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KOTMY traded down $4.97 on Thursday, hitting $45.55. 3,311 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,406. Koito Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $45.55 and a 52 week high of $77.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.84.

About Koito Manufacturing

Koito Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of automotive lighting equipment, aircraft parts, and electrical equipment. Its products include automotive lighting and accessories such as light-emitting diode (LED), discharge, and halogen headlamps, fog lamps, side turn signal lamps, and LED rear combination lamps; aircraft lighting and equipment that includes interior and exterior lights, caution warning panels, electrical equipment, and hydraulic equipment; and ship lights and special products including LED marine lamps and destination indicators.

