Short Interest in Kraken Robotics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRKNF) Grows By 1,366.7%

Kraken Robotics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRKNF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a growth of 1,366.7% from the December 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 80,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS KRKNF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.26. The company had a trading volume of 38,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,643. Kraken Robotics has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.33.

Get Kraken Robotics alerts:

Kraken Robotics Company Profile

Kraken Robotics Inc, a marine technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells software-centric sensors, batteries, and underwater robotic systems for unmanned underwater vehicles used in military and commercial applications. The company offers AquaPix Miniature interferometric synthetic aperture sonar (MINSAS), a configurable MINSAS; and SeaVision, an underwater laser imaging system.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Kraken Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraken Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.