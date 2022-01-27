Short Interest in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) Expands By 1,240.8%

Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 384,800 shares, an increase of 1,240.8% from the December 31st total of 28,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.3 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, Fundamentun LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $246,000.

NASDAQ:LVHD traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.71. 92,459 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,314. Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $32.06 and a 52-week high of $40.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.231 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th.

