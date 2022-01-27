Short Interest in Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LTGHY) Rises By 900.0%

Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LTGHY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, an increase of 900.0% from the December 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of LTGHY traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.73. 41,108 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,884. Life Healthcare Group has a 52-week low of $4.59 and a 52-week high of $7.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.20.

Get Life Healthcare Group alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%.

Life Healthcare Group Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which operates hospitals through its subsidiaries. It operates through the segments Southern Africa, Poland and Alliance Medical segments. The Southern Africa segment provides hospital and complementary services. The Poland segment offers healthcare services in Poland.

Read More: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Life Healthcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Healthcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.