Short Interest in Lithium Chile Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTMCF) Grows By 1,078.9%

Lithium Chile Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTMCF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, an increase of 1,078.9% from the December 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 358,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:LTMCF traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.67. 154,679 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,081. Lithium Chile has a 1-year low of $0.21 and a 1-year high of $0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.46.
Lithium Chile Company Profile
Recommended Story: Upside/Downside Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.