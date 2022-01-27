Short Interest in Magna Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MGLQF) Increases By 1,228.6%

Magna Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MGLQF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a growth of 1,228.6% from the December 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Desjardins assumed coverage on shares of Magna Gold in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$1.30 target price for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS MGLQF traded down 0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching 0.56. The company had a trading volume of 104,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,183. Magna Gold has a 52 week low of 0.55 and a 52 week high of 1.12.

Magna Gold Corp. is a gold exploration stage company. It is focused on acquiring, exploring and developing properties in Mexico. The firm’s primary asset is the San Francisco gold mine in Sonora, Mexico and exploration stage projects include San Judas, La Pima and Mercedes. The company was founded on January 9, 2018 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

