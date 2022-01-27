Short Interest in Medicover AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MCVEF) Increases By 844.4%

Medicover AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MCVEF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,000 shares, a growth of 844.4% from the December 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 34.0 days.

OTCMKTS MCVEF remained flat at $$31.30 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.07. Medicover AB has a fifty-two week low of $31.30 and a fifty-two week high of $37.25.

Get Medicover AB (publ) alerts:

Medicover AB (publ) Company Profile

Medicover AB (publ) provides healthcare and diagnostic services in Germany, Germany, Romania, Ukraine, Poland, Belarus, Moldova, Serbia, Turkey, Georgia, Bulgaria, Sweden, India, Hungary, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Healthcare Services and Diagnostic Services. The company's diagnostic services comprise various tests, including allergy and autoimmune diagnostics, bacteriology, parasitology, biochemistry and immunochemistry, blood group diagnostics/transfusion medicine, tumour markers, clinical chemistry, cytology, haematology, histopathology, human genetics, hygiene, immunology and immunochemistry, infectious diseases, microbiology, molecular biology, and pharmacology/toxicology.

Featured Story: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Medicover AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medicover AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.