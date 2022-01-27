Short Interest in MonotaRO Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MONOY) Increases By 1,460.0%

MonotaRO Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MONOY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a growth of 1,460.0% from the December 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 120,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MONOY traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $16.15. 96,788 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,222. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.06. MonotaRO has a one year low of $15.79 and a one year high of $32.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.84 and a beta of 0.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MonotaRO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.

MonotaRO Co, Ltd. engages in the sale of maintenance, repair, and operation (MRO) supplies through e-commerce. Its products include cutting tools, bearings, fasteners, industrial equipment, and safety devices. The company was founded by Kinya Seto on October 19, 2000 and is headquartered in Amagasaki, Japan.

