Short Interest in Myrexis, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYRX) Grows By 2,391.7%

Myrexis, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYRX) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,900 shares, an increase of 2,391.7% from the December 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 171,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of Myrexis stock remained flat at $$0.00 during trading on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.03. Myrexis has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.08.

About Myrexis

Myrexis, Inc is in the process of evaluating strategic alternatives, including focusing on identifying, evaluating and making financial investments in life sciences assets. The company was founded in January 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

