Short Interest in Nocturne Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MBTC) Drops By 91.3%

Nocturne Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MBTC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 91.3% from the December 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ:MBTC traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $10.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 344 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,806. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.02. Nocturne Acquisition has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $10.35.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Nocturne Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Nocturne Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Nocturne Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $281,000. CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in Nocturne Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $475,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Nocturne Acquisition by 67.3% in the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 60,341 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Nocturne Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the disruptive technology market. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in La Jolla, California.

