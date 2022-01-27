Short Interest in Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS) Decreases By 85.7%

Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 85.7% from the December 31st total of 2,800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Nortech Systems in the second quarter worth about $89,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Nortech Systems by 10.3% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 29,476 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Nortech Systems by 14.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 76,663 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 9,904 shares during the period. 4.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NSYS stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,004. Nortech Systems has a 52 week low of $5.45 and a 52 week high of $14.20. The company has a market cap of $26.69 million, a P/E ratio of -16.38 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.36 and a 200 day moving average of $10.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The electronics maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nortech Systems had a negative net margin of 1.28% and a positive return on equity of 5.53%. The company had revenue of $29.45 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Nortech Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

About Nortech Systems

Nortech Systems, Inc operates as an electronic manufacturing services company. The firm offers a full range of value-added engineering, technical and manufacturing services and support including project management, designing, testing, prototyping, manufacturing, supply chain management and post-market services.

