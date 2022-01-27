Short Interest in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) Increases By 638.7%

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,700 shares, an increase of 638.7% from the December 31st total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 104,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 140.0% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. RSM US Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $187,000.

Shares of NYSE JRI remained flat at $$14.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 56,119 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,618. Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has a 12-month low of $13.39 and a 12-month high of $16.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.50.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $0.097 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.

About Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund is an closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund also makes its investments in depository receipts.

