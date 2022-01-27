Short Interest in Oi S.A. (OTCMKTS:OIBRQ) Declines By 97.5%

Oi S.A. (OTCMKTS:OIBRQ) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 97.5% from the December 31st total of 23,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OIBRQ traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.31. 16,450 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,972. OI has a 1-year low of $0.18 and a 1-year high of $0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.05.

Get OI alerts:

OI (OTCMKTS:OIBRQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $429.46 million during the quarter.

Oi SA engages in the provision of telecommunications utility services. The firm offers mobile, broadband, pay television, data transmission, and Internet provider services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Services, Personal Mobility, and B2B Services. The Residential Services segment focuses on the sale of fixed telephony services including, voice services, data communication services, and pay TV.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for OI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.