Short Interest in Ozop Energy Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OZSC) Expands By 100,000.0%

Ozop Energy Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OZSC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,100 shares, an increase of 100,000.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,048,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OZSC stock remained flat at $$0.03 on Thursday. 8,088,054 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,297,512. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.05. Ozop Energy Solutions has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.50.
Ozop Energy Solutions Company Profile
Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract
Receive News & Ratings for Ozop Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ozop Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.