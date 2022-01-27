Short Interest in Ozop Energy Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OZSC) Expands By 100,000.0%

Ozop Energy Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OZSC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,100 shares, an increase of 100,000.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,048,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OZSC stock remained flat at $$0.03 on Thursday. 8,088,054 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,297,512. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.05. Ozop Energy Solutions has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.50.

Ozop Energy Solutions Company Profile

Ozop Energy Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes renewable energy products in the United States. It offers DC and AC power supplies, high voltage battery chargers, converters/inverters, 400hz aircraft ground support equipment, power electronic modules, and other power electronic products.

