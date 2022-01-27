Short Interest in Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition Corp (NYSE:PGSS) Grows By 3,300.0%

Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition Corp (NYSE:PGSS) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 3,300.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 52,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,198. Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $9.95.

About Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition

Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition Corp. is based in George Town, Cayman Islands.

