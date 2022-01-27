Short Interest in Perpetual Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMGYF) Decreases By 97.0%

Perpetual Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMGYF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 97.0% from the December 31st total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Perpetual Energy from C$0.40 to C$0.90 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

PMGYF stock remained flat at $$0.53 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.47. Perpetual Energy has a twelve month low of $0.08 and a twelve month high of $0.74.

Perpetual Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and marketing of oil and natural gas based energy. It operates a diversified asset portfolio that includes liquids-rich natural gas, shallow natural gas and conventional heavy oil producing properties, as well as undeveloped bitumen resource properties.

