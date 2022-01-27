Short Interest in Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSHZF) Drops By 97.5%

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSHZF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 97.5% from the December 31st total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

PSHZF traded down $0.50 on Thursday, hitting $36.10. The company had a trading volume of 128,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,816. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.98. Pershing Square has a 12-month low of $33.00 and a 12-month high of $41.44.

Get Pershing Square alerts:

About Pershing Square

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. is a closed-ended balanced hedge fund launched and managed by Pershing Square Capital Management, L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

Featured Story: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Pershing Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pershing Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.