Short Interest in Plant Veda Foods (OTCMKTS:PLVFF) Expands By 640.0%

Plant Veda Foods (OTCMKTS:PLVFF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, an increase of 640.0% from the December 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PLVFF traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $0.90. 300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,931. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.05. Plant Veda Foods has a 12 month low of $0.59 and a 12 month high of $2.44.

