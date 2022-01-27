Short Interest in Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:CPOP) Drops By 86.1%

Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:CPOP) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 418,800 shares, a decrease of 86.1% from the December 31st total of 3,010,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pop Culture Group stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:CPOP) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Morgan Stanley owned 0.05% of Pop Culture Group at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CPOP stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 329,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,127,706. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.00 and a 200-day moving average of $3.43. Pop Culture Group has a 52 week low of $1.22 and a 52 week high of $78.00.

Pop Culture Group Co, Ltd hosts entertainment events to corporate clients in China. The company hosts concerts and hip-hop related events, including stage plays, dance competitions, cultural and musical festivals, and promotional parties, as well as creates hip-hop related online programs; and provides event planning and execution services comprising communication, planning, design, production, reception, execution, and analysis services to advertising and media service providers and industry associations, as well as companies in a range of industries, such as consumer goods, real estate, tourism, entertainment, technology, e-commerce, education, and sports.

