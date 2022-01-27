Short Interest in Portage Fintech Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PFTAU) Decreases By 96.8%

Portage Fintech Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PFTAU) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 96.8% from the December 31st total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFTAU traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.78. 1,007 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,374. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.95. Portage Fintech Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.71 and a 52-week high of $10.34.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS bought a new stake in shares of Portage Fintech Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,622,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Portage Fintech Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,713,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Portage Fintech Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,872,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Portage Fintech Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,952,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Portage Fintech Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,960,000.

