Short Interest in Powerband Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PWWBF) Declines By 93.6%

Powerband Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PWWBF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 93.6% from the December 31st total of 47,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 209,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Powerband Solutions stock traded down 0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting 0.52. 36,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,950. Powerband Solutions has a one year low of 0.33 and a one year high of 1.24.

Separately, Desjardins assumed coverage on shares of Powerband Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.60 price objective on the stock.

Powerband Solutions, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the development marketing, and sale of access to cloud-based transaction platform to buy, sell, trade, finance, and lease new and used vehicles. The firm specializes in the online trading platform, standardized appraisal system, market intelligence report, desking tool, and finance portal for utilization in the automotive industry.

