Short Interest in ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF (NASDAQ:EQRR) Grows By 22,100.0%

ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF (NASDAQ:EQRR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,200 shares, a growth of 22,100.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

EQRR stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $51.24. 8,718 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,707. ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF has a 52-week low of $38.39 and a 52-week high of $56.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.10.

Get ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.302 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. This is an increase from ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $236,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF in the third quarter valued at about $75,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 6,517 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF during the second quarter worth $229,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF in the second quarter worth $500,000.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.