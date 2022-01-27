Short Interest in ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF (NASDAQ:EQRR) Grows By 22,100.0%

ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF (NASDAQ:EQRR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,200 shares, a growth of 22,100.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.
EQRR stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $51.24. 8,718 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,707. ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF has a 52-week low of $38.39 and a 52-week high of $56.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.10.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.302 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. This is an increase from ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.
